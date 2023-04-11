City

Kalakshetra row: State Human Rights Commission begins probe

Officials felt investigations after the exams would dilute the case, so they refused to entertain the Institute's request to begin the probe after April 13.
Online Desk

CHENNAI: A four-member committee constituted by State Human Rights Commission has begun investigating the Kalakshetra sexual harassment case.

Launching a suo-moto probe into the complaints of alleged sexual harassment in the institute, the human rights body had ordered investigation and directed the inquiry committee to file a detailed report within 6 weeks.

