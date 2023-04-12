CSKvsRR: 17 arrested for selling tickets in black near Chepauk

CHENNAI: City Police on Wednesday booked 17 persons for selling tickets for the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at inflated rates near the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chepauk.

Police seized 47 tickets and Rs 53,200 from them.

Police had increased vigil in and around Chepauk based on a tip off that several persons are selling tickets for the cricket match at inflated rates.

Police personnel looked for sales of 'tickets in black' on Walajah Salai, Victoria Hostel Road, Bells Road, Chepauk MRTS (Mass Rapid Transport System) railway station among other places and rounded up 17 persons.

The arrested persons were identified as S Ranjan (19), Mohammed Asim (24), D Vignesh (31), V Jeeva (29), G Saravanan (43), A Imran (25), B Venkatesan (35), K Abdul (47), A Karthikeyan (29), A Lokesh (22), S Vimalraj (25), R Jayaraj (23), A Mohammad Razak (34), V Harshavarshan (19), V Udaykiran (19), S Tejas (20) and S Suraj (26).