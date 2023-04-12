Civic body to ensure regular supply of drinking water: Min Nehru

CHENNAI: The civic body should ensure that there is regular drinking water supply during summer season, and immediate action to be taken on the grievances filed by the public, said Local Administration Minister K N Nehru on Tuesday in the review meeting.

"The concerned corporation commissioners should endeavor to take all necessary measures to provide uniform drinking water during summer in the cities. As directed by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, the work of improving storage capacity in water bodies in urban areas should be carried out without delay," said the minister.

All types of tax collection work in the Corporation areas should be carried out without any delay. The development projects undertaken in the city should be completed within the stipulated period.

"It should be ensured that the road construction works, underground sewer project works, stormwater drains, and solid waste management works must be carried out without any delay. Issues such as issuing permits for buildings and levying property taxes should be expedited," stated Nehru.