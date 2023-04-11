HC stays release of Raghava Lawrence’s ‘Rudhran'

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered a stay on the release of the film 'Rudhran' starring actor Raghava Lawrence.

Five Star Creations, the production company of the film 'Rudhran', signed an agreement with Revenza Global Ventures Private Limited on April 15, 2021 to acquire the dubbing rights of the movie in respect to world satellite digital and electronic rights in Hindi and all North Indian Languages (except Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada).

Revenza, which had agreed to pay Rs 12.25 crore, had paid Rs 10 crore in advance.

Subsequently the production company terminated the agreement on December 3, 2021 saying that the Revenza should pay an additional amount of Rs 4.5 crore.

However, Revenza had decided to initiate arbitration proceedings against the makers by nominating an arbitrator and sent a notice on April 9, 2023 seeking a response for appointment of sole arbitrator, to adjudicate the dispute between the parties.

Revenza then moved the Madras High Court seeking a stay on the film which is all set to hit the theatres in Tamil Nadu on April 14 as an interim injunction.

When this plea came up for hearing before Justice J Krishnan Ramasamy, counsel CP Sivamohan representing Revenza Global Ventures Private Limited submitted that If the movie is released in Tamil on April 14, 2023, the rights of Revenza would be defeated and the company would not be able to recover the amount of Rs 10 crore from the Five Star Creations.

Therefore, the counsel prayed the court to protect the rights of the applicant and secure the amount of Rs 10 crore which was paid by the applicant to the respondents, by granting an order of interim injunction as prayed by the applicant.

Hearing the arguments, the court said that the applicant has made out a prima facie case, for obtaining an order of interim injunction and the balance of convenience is in favour of the applicant.

"Hence, this court is inclined to grant an order of interim injunction. Accordingly, there shall be an order of interim injunction till April 24, 2023. The applicant is directed to comply with the procedures contemplated under Order 39, Rule 3 of the Code of Civil Procedure," the court said.

The court also ordered the production company to respond to the petition on April 24 and adjourned the hearing.