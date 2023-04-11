Citizen connect: Absence of streetlights irk residents of Ernavoor
TIRUVOTTIYUR: Residents of Ernavoor urged the civic authorities to install streetlights in three streets after the street light poles were removed during the construction of stormwater drains in the locality. For more than a month, there have been no street lights, leading to a rise in theft cases, and posing a significant risk to the residents.
K Ventakattaiya, a civic activist at Ernavoor Thiruvottiyur, said, “The civic body removed the street light poles during the construction of storm water drains in the area, and it has been a year since the work was completed. Yet, they haven’t installed the lights in Jothi Nagar - 2,4, and 8 streets. It is challenging to navigate in these streets, and we don’t know if any stray animals pass through while driving.”
Residents complained about not getting any response to their complaints for over a month. They also added that when the councillor inquired about the issue with the civic body, they mentioned that the work order had been issued for the same.
K Sridharan, another resident of Ernavoor, said, “We have urged the authorities to intervene because there is a lot of thief activity and poison spreading insects at night as the street lights have not been put up by the city corporation. Children and women find it difficult to travel after 6 pm because it is not safe, and even illegal activities have been spotted in the area at night.”
When contacted, the zone 1(Thiruvottiyur zone) official said that the work order had been issued, and it is expected to begin in the next two days.
