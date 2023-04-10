Justice Battu Devanand sworn in as addl judge of Madras High Court

CHENNAI: Madras High Court acting Chief Justice T Raja on Monday administered the oath of office to Justice Battu Devanand as an additional judge of the High Court, who has been transferred from Andhra Pradesh High Court.

With his induction, the working strength of the judges in the court has increased to 61 as against the sanctioned strength of 75 judges.

After enrolment as an Advocate on the rolls of Bar Council of the State of Andhra Pradesh on 06-07-1989, he started practice at District Courts, Visakhapatnam and later, shifted his practice to High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad.

He served as Asst. Government Pleader in the High Court from 1996 to 2000 and handled number of cases on behalf of Poor & Vulnerable persons while doing private practice.

Later, he was elected as Member of the Bar Council of the State of Andhra Pradesh in 2006.

Battu served as Government Pleader in the High Court from 14-07-2014 to 05-07-2019 and elevated to the Bench as Judge of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh and assumed charge on 13.01.2020.

Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram, BCTNP chairman PS Amalraj, Madras Bar Association president VR Kamalanathan, Madras High Court Advocates Association president S Mohanakrishnan, Women Lawyers Association president Louisal Ramesh also welcomed the new judge.