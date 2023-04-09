Two dead; Four injured after accident on ECR

CHENNAI: Two men died and four others were injured after a car allegedly lost control and rammed into the median on East Coast Road near Koovathur during the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Purushothaman and Muruganandham. Police said that Purushothaman worked at a company in Koovathur. Muruganantham had come from Dindigul to meet Purushothaman. On Friday night, the duo, along with their friends, Naresh, Kishore, Nirmal and Karthick were on their way to Pudukottai when the accident happened.

As they were travelling along ECR near Koovathur, the car allegedly lost control and rammed into a median on the road. Due to the impact, both Purushothaman and Muruganandham died on the spot. The four others sustained severe injuries.

Upon information, the Koovathur police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies. All six of them were sent to a government hospital in Chengalpattu. While the bodies of Purushothaman and Muruganandham were sent for postmortem, the other four were admitted for treatment.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.