Shut down Paranur toll booth, demand Congress workers

CHENGALPATTU: Tension prevailed in Paranur on Saturday after a group of Congress party cadres laid siege to the toll booth demanding to permanently shut down the now defunct booth.

The protestors claimed that members of the Congress party were forced to pay tolls every time they crossed the area, while no tolls were collected for cadres from PMK, BJP and VCK parties. Chengalpattu Congress party south district head Sundaramurthy demanded that the toll booth should be shut immediately. He also got into an argument with the toll booth staff. Following this, the police personnel who were posted in the area held talks with the protestors after which they dispersed. Cops have been posted near the toll gate for security purposes.