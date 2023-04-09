Purasawalkam: From ‘poor’ shewak to thriving commercial hub

GANGADHEESWARAR TEMPLE

The Cholas, who had set up their second capital in Kancheepuram, seemed to have ruled over many medieval towns in Madras. Purasawalkam was one of them. It has a temple with Chola origins though much of it has been concretized. For a temple of this size, there must have been many inscriptions. But only a handful are available; one from the Chola period and others from the Vijayanagar empire. The temple, associated with the legend of the Ganga coming to the earth from heaven and Shiva, is called Gangadheeswarar. There is a statue of King Bhagiratha who prayed for the Ganga and the Shivalinga is noticed to be perpetually wet regardless of the season, The Purasai tree is the temple’s Sthala Vriskham or holy tree. The temple has a large pond used for religious purposes during annual festivals.

THE FIRST TOWER CLOCK OF MADRAS

In the early days, machines that told the time were almost as valuable as time itself. Every day at 8 pm sharp, the English used to fire cannonballs from Fort St George to announce the time. Stories say this led to many instances of unexpected deliveries by pregnant women who were shocked by the sudden sound. The rulers then decided setting up clock towers in public places was better. The first standalone clock tower in Madras was built at Doveton junction in Purasawalkam in the early 1900s. The phallic tower was originally built in the Gothic style, but art deco elements were added during later modifications. The task of keeping it running was entrusted to a clock keeper employed by the Corporation. The success of the Doveton clock enco uraged the English to build more across the city.

THE MALGUDI OF MADRAS

Malgudi, arguably the most popular village in Indian literary history, might have mostly been fashioned from one lonely child’s sojourn in Vellalar Street Purasawalkam. Its author, RK Narayan, who put Indian English writing on the international bookshelf, was born in Purasawalkam. As his father worked as a teacher in the distant State of Mysore, young Narayanaswami lived with his maternal grandmother in a spacious compound with a stream of pets, including monkeys, birds and cats. (He’s allotted a chapter in his autobiography to his pets). Literary experts can identify the now-congested Vellalar Street transformed into Malgudi in Swami and Friends with some embellishments. His grandmother and an evangelical-natured schoolmaster can also be found in his work. His grandmother was one of the popular figures and to see her came a stream of people. An observant Narayan later populated the legend of Malgudi with these characters.