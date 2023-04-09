Man electrocuted while opening shop’s metal shutter gate

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man who runs a provision store was electrocuted when he tried to open the metal shutter gate of his shop in Pulianthope on Saturday morning.

The deceased man was identified as Gopi. Police said that Gopi lived with his wife, mother and a younger brother, his wife at V O C Nagar 6th street.

Gopi ran a general provisions store in the same compound as his house.

On Saturday morning, he got electrocuted when he went to open the store, police said. Hearing Gopi’s screams, family members rushed and moved Gopi to a hospital nearby, where he was declared as brought dead.

Pulianthope Police secured Gopi’s body and sent it to government hospital for post mortem.

Preliminary investigations suggested that live wires drawn from a junction box near Gopi’s house by unidentified persons for stealing electricity had come in contact with the metal shutter, which led to Gopi’s death.

Police said that Gopi got married six years ago. His wife is two months pregnant. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.