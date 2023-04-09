Celebrate Easter with these recipes

CHENNAI:

Method

Marinate chicken: salt, pepper powder, soft butter, chopped garlic, chop onions and thyme. Ensure the marinate is pushed inside the skin with the help of fingers, prick the chicken with a fork as well so that the juices seeps deep inside

Grease baking tray , Make a Bed of vegetables on a baking tray (Matignon) , slices of onions, leeks, carrots, celery, garlic, place the chicken over bed of these vegetables with the chicken breast facing up. Insert some vegetables and aromatic herbs inside the chicken.

Pre heat the oven at 350 degree Celsius, Bake at 180 to 200 degree Celsius for 1 hour 20 minutes.

Joint the breast, leg and thigh of the chicken from the carcass.

Reduce the pan liquid/jus with some red wine, chicken stock, tomato puree & roasted chicken carcass to make a smooth and shiny thick sauce after straining to be served with chicken and salad by side.