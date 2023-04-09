Celebrate Easter with these recipes

CHENNAI:
Method
Marinate chicken: salt, pepper powder, soft butter, chopped garlic, chop onions and thyme. Ensure the marinate is pushed inside the skin with the help of fingers, prick the chicken with a fork as well so that the juices seeps deep inside
Grease baking tray , Make a Bed of vegetables on a baking tray (Matignon) , slices of onions, leeks, carrots, celery, garlic, place the chicken over bed of these vegetables with the chicken breast facing up. Insert some vegetables and aromatic herbs inside the chicken.
Pre heat the oven at 350 degree Celsius, Bake at 180 to 200 degree Celsius for 1 hour 20 minutes.
Joint the breast, leg and thigh of the chicken from the carcass.
Reduce the pan liquid/jus with some red wine, chicken stock, tomato puree & roasted chicken carcass to make a smooth and shiny thick sauce after straining to be served with chicken and salad by side.
(Serves 4 people)
Spring chicken whole with skin: 650 g
to 750 g (1 unit)
|Salted butter: 500 g|Salt: 50 g
|Pepper whole :10g|
White pepper powder:10g|
Bay leaf:5 g|Leeks :100g|
Carrot: 200g|Celery: 100g|Beetroot:
100g|Broccoli: 200g|Onion: 300g|
Garlic: 100g|Olive oil: 30ml|
Oregano: 10g|Lemon juice: 20ml
|Thyme: 10g|Parsley: 30g|
English mustard paste: 20g|
Red wine|Chicken stock|
Tomato puree
Broccoli and beetroot salad
Blanch broccoli florets and put in ice cold water, cut thin slices of beet root and put in ice cold water.
Dressing: olive oil, oregano, chopped parsley, salt, pepper, lemon juice, English mustard paste. Toss the vegetables in the dressing and served with the jointed chicken pieces.
Carrot Cupcake
Ingredients
1 1⁄4 cups all- purpose flour (157g)
1⁄2 cup granulated sugar (100g)
1⁄2 cup light brown sugar packed (100g)
3⁄4 teaspoon baking soda
1⁄2 teaspoon baking powder
1⁄2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1⁄4 teaspoon nutmeg
3⁄4 cups canola oil (180ml)
2 large eggs room
temperature
1 1⁄2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 Tablespoons milk
1 1⁄2 cups grated carrots (170g)
1⁄2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans, optional (60g)
1 batch Cream Cheese Frosting
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350F (175C) and line a 12-count muffin pans with paper
liners. In the bowl of a stand mixer (or in a large bowl using an electric mixer), whisk together flour, sugars, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg.
Stir in canola oil. Add eggs, one at a time, pausing to scrape down sides of the bowl after each addition. Beat until well-combined.
Stir in vanilla extract and milk.
Add carrots and nuts (if using). And stir until combined. Evenly divide batter into cupcake liners, filling each 2/3-3⁄4 of the way full. Transfer to oven and bake on 350F (175C) for 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean or with moist crumbs. Allow to cool completely before decorating withcream cheese frosting.
Recipe 1:
Marshmallow Brownie
Ingredients:
Chocolate: 200 gms
Cocoa powder: 50 gms
Butter: 450 gms
Sugar: 350 gms
Eggs 5 nos.
Flour: 400 gms
Marshmallows: 80 gms
Method:
Beat butter and sugar, add eggs one by one, and then add melted
chocolate. Sieve Cocoa powder and flour together, and fold in the mixture
gently. Line the batter in a baking tray and bake at 180c for 20 minutes
Remove the tray when it’s partially baked. Arrange marshmallows over it and bake for another 10 to 15 minutes. Cut and serve warm.
Recipe 2: Dark Chocolate and Hazelnut Truffle
Ingredients:
Cream: 400ml
Chocolate: 55%
dark 650gms
Hazelnut paste:
150gms
Unsalted butter: 50gms
Hazelnut roasted and crushed: 100gms
Method:
Boil cream and pour over chocolate, cover and keep for 10 minutes.
Blend with blender, add hazelnut spread, and butter and blend well.
Add crushed and roasted hazelnuts andallow ganache to set.
Once set, make into small round balls and roll in cocoa powder and serve.
