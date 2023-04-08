Pammal residents seek quick restoration of damaged street

CHENNAI: People’s civic welfare measures, especially the underground sewage project, was welcomed by all at the Nalla Thambi first lane street in Pammal. For this project, the road had to be dug thoroughly to lay pipes for the sewage to pass.

Accordingly, the digging and pipe-laying work was completed last month. However, the road was not re-laid after the completion of the digging works. As of now the road looks uneven due to the debris and the commuters and motorists are facing a series of issues.

“The digging was done throughout the street. It was difficult to ride two-wheelers as the road was not even. Several motorists have slipped due to this issue,” P Kumeravel, a resident of that street said.

He said though several complaints have been lodged to solve the issue, the authorities did not heed our request.

“Even it is difficult to walk on the muddy road,” he claimed.

A senior official from the Pammal Municipality said that road laying works would resume after orders are passed and funds allocated.

“The issue has been escalated and the authorities are taking steps to solve the issue as soon as possible,” he added.

K Akilan, who would commute on that road by bike regularly, said during the night, it was almost impossible to ride due to the uneven road.

“If it is rainy, it would be even more difficult to commute on that road. Therefore, I have taken an alternative route to reach my office, which would take more time,” he said.

B Shanmugam, a senior citizen, who does morning walks every day, said that he had to use another road nearby, which often witnessed heavy traffic. “This problem has to be solved,” he added.