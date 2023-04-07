Chennai’s new integrated airport terminal: Everything you need to know

CHENNAI: The new integrated terminal at the Chennai International Airport is all set for a grand inauguration by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8.

What do we know about the building?

1) The new building, spanning over an area of 1,36,295 sqm, will increase the passenger handling capacity of airport to 30 million passengers per year.

2) The state-of-the-art terminal boasts unique design reflecting local art and culture, has world-class amenities for passengers.

3) Set to cater to the needs of air traffic in Tamil Nadu, the terminal is equipped with 108 Immigration counters, split equally between arrival and departure (54 each) to enhance travel experience.

4) It also has 100 state-of-the-art check-in counters to expedite departure.

5) The ceilings of new terminal are adorned with mesmerising motif lights, reflecting the Kolam patterns of South India.

6) Self baggage drop kiosks will be set up to make check-in a breeze. (Just scan your boarding pass and drop your bags.)

7) Security screening will become quicker in the new terminal with 11 no's Automatic Tray Retrieval Systems (ATRS) in place for screening carry-on baggage, ensuring quick screening and smooth passenger clearance.