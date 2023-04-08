IPhones robbed from abducted trader; 2 held

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested two people from Thuvakudi near Tiruchi for allegedly kidnapping a trader from Koyambedu in a car and robbing him of nine iPhones worth Rs 10 lakh and a gold chain. The victim, Mohammed Affan of Nagapattinam, worked at a shop in Trichy, and was on his way to deliver the iPhones to a shop in Triplicane as per his employer, Mohammed Askar’s orders.

On Thursday morning, Affan alighted at Koyambedu and was checking his phone to book a cab when a car stopped next to him, and he was pulled inside by the occupants. They reportedly assaulted him inside the car, snatched the package of phones and his gold chain, and left him by the roadside along GST road near Vandalur. Affan managed to reach the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) and filed a complaint with the police.

With the help of Affan’s inputs and CCTV footage, the police traced the two suspects to Trichy, where they picked up A Ashrafudeen (38) of Thiruvarumbur and G Vasanthakumar (38) of Thuvakkudi on Friday.

Both of them worked as drivers. The suspects were produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody. The police are still searching for one of their accomplices.