Chennai's new integrated airport terminal named after Annadurai

CHENNAI: Chennai Airport's integrated new terminal, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, has been named after late chief minister CN Annadurai.

According to Civil Aviation Ministry, the new addition to Chennai airport is spread across 2.20 lakh sq metres and can handle nearly 35 million passengers per year.

Meanwhile, airport officials said that once the phase 2 works are completed, it will be named former chief minister Kamaraj.

This came after the name boards were removed as the buildings were razed for renovation purposes.

The foundation stone for the expansion of the international airport was laid was Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.