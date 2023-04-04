Modi to inaugurate newly-built terminal at Chennai airport on Saturday

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the newly-built integrated terminal at the Chennai airport on Saturday.

The Prime Minister would arrive in Chennai on Saturday in a special flight from Hyderabad at 2.55 pm, where he will be given a grand welcome. From there, he would be visiting the newly-constructed integrated terminal at the Chennai airport.

From the airport, he would be travel to INS Adyar in a helicopter and from there he would be travelling on road to the Chennai Central railway station and flag off the Chennai-Coimbatore Vandhe Bharath express.

Then, the Prime Minister would be travelling to Mylapore Ramakrishna Mutt by road and attend a few functions.

Later, from INS Adyar he would be reaching the Pallavaram Army ground and inaugurate the Chennai airport's new terminal. After the function, the Prime Minister would be travelling to Chennai airport and departing to Mysore on a special flight at 7.45 pm.

Following the arrival of the Prime Minister, the SPG commandos from Delhi arrived in Chennai on Tuesday night to make the arrangements and inspect the areas where the Prime Minister would be travelling.

On Wednesday, a special meeting will be held with the SPG commandos in the Chennai airport to discuss the security arrangements during the PM visit.