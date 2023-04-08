Ahead of PM's visit, 'Get out Ravi' & 'Dictator Ravi' posters seen in Chennai

CHENNAI: Several posters against Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi asking him to 'get out' were spotted across Chennai on Saturday following his "Bill is dead" remark. Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Thursday, while interacting with the civil services aspirants, explained the role of the Governor in the Constitution, saying that he has the option to give assent or withhold a Bill passed by the Assembly, adding that the latter means that the "Bill is dead".

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin slammed the Governor and alleged that he "escaped" from his duties and did not give assent to 14 bills.

"Governor by escaping from his administrative duties and roles he didn't give assent to 14 documents like bills, Ordinance and act which was introduced by people representatives who were all elected by crores of people," Stalin said in a statement.

The Chief Minister also said, "This shows not only Governor does dereliction of duty and also total obstruction. If we put continuous pressure, for name sake Governor by asking some clarification and he is returning the bill thinking his responsibility is over."

Earlier on Friday, Congress veteran and former finance minister P Chidambaram slammed Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi over his remark saying it means "Parliamentary Democracy is dead".

In a tweet, Chidambaram said, "Governor, Tamil Nadu has given a strange & peculiar definition to the withholding of assent to Bills passed by the Legislature. He has said that it means the 'Bill is dead'. Actually, when a Governor withholds assent for no valid reason, it means 'Parliamentary Democracy is dead'."