Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 321st day in Chennai

For the 321st consecutive day, petrol and diesel prices still remain unchanged.
CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of a litre of petrol and diesel has been constant over the last 320 days at Rs.102.63 and Rs. 94.24 respectively.

The government has approved the practice of daily determination of fuel prices in line with international crude oil prices.

Henceforth, oil companies are regulating petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis, keeping a check on fluctuation.

