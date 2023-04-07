GCC to organise special camp for property owners on April 8, 9

CHENNAI: Property tax owners can utilise the special camp to be organised by Chennai Corporation on April 8 and April 9 to collect tax.

In the current financial year 2023 – 2024, at least 2.56 lakh property owners paid the tax and availed the incentive of 5 percent till April 6th.

The release stated that awareness is being created in various ways for property owners to pay property tax through text messages, calls, WhatsApp messages, and publishing awareness information regarding payment of property tax on notice boards installed by the Chennai Corporation, telecasting an awareness film regarding the tax in theatres, and announcement made through loudspeakers installed on garbage disposal vehicles.

In 2023-2023, as many as 1,99,589 and 2,19,127 have paid property tax from 1st to 15th in April and October months respectively. And they have received the incentives as per the rule. According to the Metropolitan Chennai Corporation Municipal Act, 1919, property tax is payable by property owners on the first fortnight of every half year, and they would get a 5 per cent incentive amount up to a maximum of Rs.5,000.

To make sure people pay tax dues, and for the current financial year the camp is conducted for two days from 10 am to 2 pm at several places in the city. The owners can use digital payment methods to pay the tax.