Popular store ordered to pay Rs 3L compensation
CHENGALPATTU: The Chengalpattu Consumer Court on Thursday directed an electronic appliance store to pay Rs 3.1 lakh to a retired professor after an expensive television that she had bought from the store stopped working and they refused to honour their end of their deal with fixing it.
The complainant Kanakeshwari, a resident of Manapakkam is a retired medical college professor, bought an LED TV from a reputed electronic store at the mall. She had purchased the TV in 2018 for Rs 3.3 lakh and she also paid Rs 40,000 for an extended warranty period of 4 years. However, when the fifth year began, the TV developed some glitches and stopped working in March 2022. When Kanakeshwari sent an email to the company about the issue, they reverted saying they do not have extended warranty policy.
Following this she approached the showroom and they offered to buy back the television for 37,000. Frustrated, the complainant filed a case last year. During the hearing on Thursday, the judge directed the electronics showroom to pay Rs 1.5 lakh for the TV and Rs 1.5 lakh for her mental trauma and legal fees Rs 10,000.
