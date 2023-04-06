Popular store ordered to pay Rs 3L compensation

The complainant Kanakeshwari, a resident of Manapakkam is a retired medical college professor, bought an LED TV from a reputed electronic store at the mall. She had purchased the TV in 2018 for Rs 3.3 lakh and she also paid Rs 40,000 for an extended warranty period of 4 years. However, when the fifth year began, the TV developed some glitches and stopped working in March 2022. When Kanakeshwari sent an email to the company about the issue, they reverted saying they do not have extended warranty policy.