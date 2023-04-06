Nanganallur temple, pond temporarily shut after death of 5 youngsters

CHENNAI: After the death of five young volunteers at a temple in Nanganallur, public dharshan has been temporarily suspended till further orders. The temple's pond has also been temporarily closed.

Five young volunteers, including 3 students, drowned to death on Thursday while performing while performing the Theerthavari ceremony as part of the Panguni Uthiram festival. Police said around 25 priests were lifting the idol and were walking in the temple pond for the Theerthavari ceremony and during that time two priests who went to the deep part of the pond were unable to come up and soon three other priests went to help and all the give of them drowned in the pond which was about 20-feet deep.

Meanwhile, a pond at Gangai Amman temple under Moovarsampattu panchayat, where the mishap took place, has also been temporarily closed. Devotees are restricted from entering the temple pond and the paths leading to the area have been barricaded. According to reports, police security is in place at both the spots.