5 Chennai youths’ death: On tragic day, families blame themselves

CHENNAI: Parents of the youngsters who lost their lives rued their 'errors' in hindsight as the mortal remains of their children laid at the Chromepet government general hospital, after being fished out of the Moovarasmpet pond.

There are videos circulating in social media, which show the helpless priests watching the youths screaming for help as none of them knew swimming.

Experts said that only trained rescuers can handle such situations and untrained persons, even if they know swimming can be dragged into the water in such cases.

None of the hypothesis can balm the feelings of the parents who lost their children. G Surya (24) of Nanganallur had left home with enthusiasm on Wednesday morning. His mother had requested him to not get into the pond as he does not know swimming. He told her he will be back soon. This was his third year of volunteering for the temple ceremony, according to friends.

Surya, joined his father, Baskar's catering business after he completed school. "His father has health ailments and to share the family's financial burden, Surya started working after school. The family lives just a few hundred meters from the temple and Surya became an active volunteer for the temple," according to Surya's friend.

Surya's mother, Geetha was seen wailing at the Chromepet government hospital blaming herself that she should have accompanied her son to keep a watch on him to prevent him from stepping into the water. Though he could not pursue college education like his friends, Surya was dedicated in his father's business and had a good name in his neighbourhood.

Family members of the other deceased too expressed their helplessness of the situation and cried their hearts out if any of their actions could have changed the situation which unfolded on Wednesday morning.