5 temple priests drown in pond in Nanganallur

CHENNAI: Five priests drowned as they immersed themselves in Dharmalingeshwarar Temple pond in Nanganallur for the Theerthavari festival.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, more than 25 priests had immersed in the pond, of which 5 of them drowned and died.

If sources are to be trusted, one drowned and others who dived to save him, subsequently died too.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Primary investigation revealed that 4 priests were identified as Raghavan, Lokeshwaran, Panesh and Surya.