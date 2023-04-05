5 temple priests drown in pond in Nanganallur

CHENNAI: Five priests drowned as they immersed themselves in Dharmalingeshwarar Temple pond in Nanganallur for the Theerthavari festival.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, more than 25 priests had immersed in the pond, of which 5 of them drowned and died.
If sources are to be trusted, one drowned and others who dived to save him, subsequently died too.
The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.
Primary investigation revealed that 4 priests were identified as Raghavan, Lokeshwaran, Panesh and Surya.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android