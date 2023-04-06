Kin of 2 mishap victims to get Rs 37.66L in damages

In the first case heard by the first Special Sub Judge of the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal, B Thangamaniganesh ordered New India Assurance Co.Ltd to pay Rs 17,96,500 as compensation to the family of the victim killed in a road accident. Petitioner Sugapriya from SV Chathiram, Kancheepuram moved court of small causes demanding compensation for the loss of her husband (Rajamurugan) in a road accident at Valasaravakkam on November 25, 2011.