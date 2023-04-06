Kin of 2 mishap victims to get Rs 37.66L in damages
CHENNAI: A city court on Thursday ordered to pay a sum of Rs 37.66 lakh as compensation to the victims in two road accident cases.
In the first case heard by the first Special Sub Judge of the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal, B Thangamaniganesh ordered New India Assurance Co.Ltd to pay Rs 17,96,500 as compensation to the family of the victim killed in a road accident. Petitioner Sugapriya from SV Chathiram, Kancheepuram moved court of small causes demanding compensation for the loss of her husband (Rajamurugan) in a road accident at Valasaravakkam on November 25, 2011.
B Nanthakumar, who appeared counsel for petitioner Sugapriya, argued that the deceased Rajamurugan was a pillion rider on a bike when the accident happened. The bus belonging to Praveen Travels, Kancheepuram (first respondent) was plying at exorbitant speed in a negligent manner in violation of traffic rules and hit the victim’s bike leading to loss of life.
While the first respondent called absent while hearing, the second respondent’s counsel denied the charges in the petition.
After hearing both sides, the judge ordered the New India Assurance Co.Ltd to pay Rs 17,96,500 as compensation.
In a similar case, Judge K Jyothi of the Court of small causes heard a Motor Accidents Claim Petition filed by K Sekhar from Chittoor district demanding compensation for the loss of his wife in a road accident.
The counsel appeared on behalf of the petitioner submitted that the deceased was a pillion rider on a bike travelling on Puttur-Nagari Main road, Chittoor on July 27, 2018, when hit by a goods carriage lorry owned by Subramanyam Sriramaneni (first respondent). Hence the first respondent and second respondent (United India Insurance) being the insurer of the vehicle are vicariously and statutorily liable to pay compensation, the petitioner’s counsel submitted.
The first respondent was called absent and the second respondent denied the allegations as false and untenable.
After the submissions, the judge ordered them to pay a sum of Rs 19,70,000 as compensation for the petitioner.
