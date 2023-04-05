Class 9 girl electrocuted after touching switch board with wet hands

CHENNAI: A 14-year-old girl got electrocuted in Pattabiram near Avadi on Tuesday night after she touched a switch in her house with wet hands. The deceased was identified as S Swetha. She lived with her family at Model street in Kakkanji Nagar, Pattabiram.

Swetha was a Class 9 student at a government school in the neighborhood. On Tuesday evening, she had come out of the bathroom and had touched the switchboard to turn on the lights and fan when she got hit by electric shock, the police said.

On hearing Swetha's cries, her parents rushed to the room and found her unconscious. She was moved to the government hospital in Avadi, where doctors declared her as brought dead.

On information, Pattabiram Police recovered the girl's body and moved it to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.