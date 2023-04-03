Udhay inspects site for setting up 'global sports city' in Semmanchery

The government officials, who accompanied the minister explained through a model map of the route and venue of the vacant seats, where the 'global sports city' will be set up. They also explained the problems involved, the problems of encroachment, and the routes.

He was also accompanied by Chengalpattu Collector Rahul Nath.

Earlier on March 14 this year, Udhayanidhi Stalin in Tiruchy had said that steps were being initiated to identify land for establishing a sports city at Sengipatti in Thanjavur and an official announcement in this regard would be made soon. “I have come here to inspect and finalise the spot and an official announcement will soon be made,” he said.