Udhay inspects site for setting up 'global sports city' in Semmanchery

CHENNAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development and youth wing leader of DMK Udhayanidhi Stalin visited and inspected a possible site for setting up of the proposed state-of-the-art 'global sports city' behind a private engineering college over 105 acres in Semmanchery on OMR in Chennai.
Taking to his twitter handle, the minister wrote "On behalf of @SportsTN_ to find out whether there are opportunities & possibilities for setting up a world-class sports city in Semmancherry, as per the advice of Hon'ble Chief Minister @mkstalin today with the officers - Collectors - Officers. We investigated. #AtulyaMisra @jmeghanathreddy." (sic)
The government officials, who accompanied the minister explained through a model map of the route and venue of the vacant seats, where the 'global sports city' will be set up. They also explained the problems involved, the problems of encroachment, and the routes.
He was also accompanied by Chengalpattu Collector Rahul Nath.
Earlier on March 14 this year, Udhayanidhi Stalin in Tiruchy had said that steps were being initiated to identify land for establishing a sports city at Sengipatti in Thanjavur and an official announcement in this regard would be made soon. “I have come here to inspect and finalise the spot and an official announcement will soon be made,” he said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android