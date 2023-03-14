Sports city likely at Sengipatti near Thanjai soon: Udhayanidhi

TIRUCHY: Steps were being initiated to identify land for establishing a sports city in Thanjavur and an official announcement in this regard would be made soon, said Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in Tiruchy on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Udhayanidhi said as part of efforts to improve sports and to encourage young talent several demands will be placed during the upcoming Assembly session, he added.

Conveying that tournaments in different sports disciplines for the Chief Minister’s Cup have been organised across the state at an expenditure of Rs 25 crore, the Minister said, the finals of all the tournaments would be held in Chennai and the Chief Minister would distribute prizes to the winners.

Informing that the land identification for establishing a sports city was under way and it would be established most likely at Sengipatti near Thanjavur. “I have come here to inspect and finalise the spot and an official announcement will soon be made,” Udhayanidhi said.

Later, the Minister conducted an interview for the DMK youth wing district organisers and deputy organisers for Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchy south, north and centre.

Ministers, KN Nehru, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and SS Sivasankar, Tiruchy Mayor Mu Anbalagan and others were present during the interview.