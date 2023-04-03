Man sentenced to 5 years imprisonment for abusing 17-yr-old girl

CHENNAI: A city court in Chennai sentenced a daily wager to five years imprisonment for sexually harassing a 17 year old teenage girl and ordered the government to give Rs 1 lakh compensation for the victim.

Judge M Rajalakshmi of Special Court for exclusive trial of cases under POCSO Act took up a case for hearing on Monday.

In 2018, a 17 year girl went to a public toilet and was followed by a daily wager Vinod Kumar.

The accused sexually harassed the teenage girl.

Subsequently a case was lodged against Vinod Kumar in a city based All women police station and special public prosecutor DG Kavitha appeared as the counsel for victim.

After the hearing the case, the Judge sentenced the accused to five years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs.5,000 and directed the government to give Rs.1 lakh for the victim as compensation.