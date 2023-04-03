CSK vs LSG: A quick guide for 'Superfans' !

CHENNAI: Having tasted extraordinary success at the MAC Stadium, the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will be utterly delighted to return home, after a period of four years.
With the first IPL match in M.A. Chidambaram Stadium being played by CSK and Lucknow Super Giants today, here are a few details to remember:
Gates to open at 4 PM Match to begin at 7:30 PM
Keep your e-tickets ready
You'll need them to enter the stadium along with valid government approved ID proof. Please do not try to enter from another gate as you will be redirected. Nobody likes standing in a queue twice!
NOTE: To prevent misuse do not share your e-ticket with anyone. Entry will be granted to who-so-ever is in possession of the QR code. No refunds or claims will be entertained in case of misuse.
There is no parking in and around the stadium, however, fans are encouraged to use the Metro station's car parking
CSK recommends its 'Superfans' to use public transportation for a hassle free match day experience.
BONUS POINTS: Superfans get a free metro ride to the stadium, To and Fro, if e-tickets are shown at the counter on match day.
The closest Metro station is Government Estate Metro and Bus stop is Anna Square bus stop.
The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is collaborating with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to provide hassle-free travel for fans in Metro trains during Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
For viewers venturing to watch the cricket match in Chennai in April and May will be allowed to use their QR/barcoded entry tickets for the IPL matches as train ticket for commuting in Metro trains.
This facility can be used for reaching and returning from the match venue through Government Estate Metro station without needing to pay separate travel fare.
Additionally, to help passengers reach Chepauk stadium, the CMRL has also arranged a feeder bus service from the metro station. And, during the night matches, the CMRL has planned to extend train operation upto 90 minutes.
ITEMS BANNED
Powerbanks, Alcohol, Coins, Eatables (except baby food and tiffin), Helmet, Selfie sticks, Umbrella, Syringe, Matchbox/lighter, inflammable items, Knifes/sword, scissors, sharp and pointed edged materials, Bagpacks, Handicam, Camera.
CSK last played at the venue in May 2019, when it lost to Mumbai Indians in IPL Season 12 Qualifier 1.
