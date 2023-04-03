CSK vs LSG: A quick guide for 'Superfans' !

CHENNAI: Having tasted extraordinary success at the MAC Stadium, the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will be utterly delighted to return home, after a period of four years.

With the first IPL match in M.A. Chidambaram Stadium being played by CSK and Lucknow Super Giants today, here are a few details to remember:

Gates to open at 4 PM Match to begin at 7:30 PM

Keep your e-tickets ready

You'll need them to enter the stadium along with valid government approved ID proof. Please do not try to enter from another gate as you will be redirected. Nobody likes standing in a queue twice!

NOTE: To prevent misuse do not share your e-ticket with anyone. Entry will be granted to who-so-ever is in possession of the QR code. No refunds or claims will be entertained in case of misuse.

Parking and public transportation

There is no parking in and around the stadium, however, fans are encouraged to use the Metro station's car parking

CSK recommends its 'Superfans' to use public transportation for a hassle free match day experience.

BONUS POINTS: Superfans get a free metro ride to the stadium, To and Fro, if e-tickets are shown at the counter on match day.

The closest Metro station is Government Estate Metro and Bus stop is Anna Square bus stop.