Institute of Hotel Management in city best in India, 13th in the world
CHENNAI: The Institute of Hotel Management Catering Technology and Applied Nutrition (IHM) in the city has topped the list in the country and ranked 13 in the world for 2023 by CEOWORLD magazine, USA.
The IHM was ranked under the best hospitality and hotel management schools, said IHM in a statement on Monday.
IHM Chennai was established by the Ministry of Tourism, GoI in 1963 and is one of the oldest renowned institutes in India. “By adopting newer pedagogical methods, fostering innovative teachings – learning technological rigors and by strengthening the research potential, the institute had seen a positive academic outcome that resulted in securing 13th position in the world in 2023,” said B Chandra Mohan, principal secretary, Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowment department of TN.
Celebrating its 60th year in hospitality education, the institute progressed to the 28th position in 2018. The press statement said, “The ranking body recognised our innovative teaching-learning technological rigor and placed us in the 18th position in 2021. It was yet another milestone in 2022 that we were ranked 14th in the world.”
CEOWORLD magazine ranking is based on distinctive scientific metrics and parameters including perceived global brands influence, recruiters’ responses, employers’ feedback are some of them.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android