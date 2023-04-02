Chief secretary Irai Anbu inspects road repair works at night

CHENNAI: As the civic body intensified the road repair works in the city, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu on Saturday inspected road re-laying works carried out in the Tondiarpet zone during night time. He instructed the officials to inspect the quality of road repair works in the city and that the work should be done without interrupting the public and traffic.

Under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project, the civic body carries out repair works on bus route roads and interior roads across the city.

Of which, Rs 55 crores has been allocated for 452 roads that would cover 78 km, and under Urban Infrastructure Savings Fund Scheme several road constructions will be done at an estimated cost of Rs 110 crores.

Similarly, the CS inspected the newly laid road in Tondiarpet zone (zone 4) Muthamizh Nagar south avenue at a total cost of Rs 13.95 lakh, Elango street in Thiru Vi Ka nagar zone the works are been carried out for an estimated cost of Rs 6.98 lakh, as per the release from Ripon Building on Sunday.