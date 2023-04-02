Ahimsa Run attempts Guinness Record with highest number of pledges
CHENNAI: To spread the message of peace and non-violence, the Ahimsa Run was organised on Sunday. The run has made into the Guinness World Records with 3 categories of run – 3 km, 5 km, and 10 km – organised at 65 cities in India and 10 international locations on the same day at the same time, marking the greatest number of pledges for a peace run.
The JITO Ahimsa Run was held at Olcott Memorial Higher Secondary School, Besant Nagar and flagged off by Minister of Information Technology T Mano Thangaraj, ADGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal and Rajasthan’s Petroleum Minister Promad Bhaya Jain and others.
Participants from all walks of life participated in the run. Winners were awarded by the IT minister, who also participated in the event along with his daughter.
