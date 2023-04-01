Post renovation, Valluvar Kottam to have library, restaurant & theatre

CHENNAI: The Public Works Department (PWD) is set to renovate Chennai's Valluvar Kottam with modern features, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The policy document of the Public Works Department (PWD) mentioned that a library, audio-visual display, restaurant, and a theatre are to be set up, as per the report.

Earlier on July 8 last year, State Minister for Information and Publicity MP Saminathan said that Valluvar Kottam will be renovated at a cost of about Rs 30 crore. He also said that PWD is preparing a detailed project report for renovation and once it is completed, GO will be issued and work will begin.

The iconic structure was constructed in 1974, during the reign of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.