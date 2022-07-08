Chennai’s iconic Valluvar Kottam to be renovated soon

CHENNAI: State Minister for Information and Publicity MP Saminathan on Friday said that Valluvar Kottam will be renovated at a cost of about Rs 30 crore.

"Valluvar Kottam will be renovated by adding several new modern features to make it lively. Chief Minister M K Stalin who is keen on the renovation of Valluvar Kottam had directed us to carry out the renovation works with utmost care,” said the Minister, after carrying out inspection there.

The Minister also said that PWD is preparing a detailed project report for renovation and once it is completed, GO will be issued and work will begun.

Valluvar Kottam which was not renovated in the last 10 years has several damaged structures such as the mega auditorium with seating capacity of 3,500 persons, ground floor and first floor. There are complaints that even the basic amenities like toilets and drinking water are not available.

The iconic structure was constructed in 1974, during the reign of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, and after close to 40 years of its construction the State government has now decided to renovate Valluvar Kottam, which was setup at 5.5 acres.

While renovating Valluvar Kottam, the State government had planned to establish a library and research centre. Basic amenities too will be provided and the State government is also planning to host private and government functions after the renovation works are completed.