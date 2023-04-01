Gandhi statue shifted for Metro rail construction at Marina

CHENNAI: After months of planning and discussion, the Gandhi statue on Marina beach was finally shifted for Metro rail construction on Friday night.

Sources say that the shifting was done on Friday late at night to avoid traffic congestion and media glare. The 12-feet bronze statue unveiled in 1959 has been moved to enable Metro rail construction in corridor 4 underground line UG-01 between Light House to Poonamallee bypass for 26.1 km.

As the statue is decades old, CMRL along with the Public Works Department (PWD) has been taking proactive steps to safeguard the statue. Meanwhile, till the constructions are over, the statue is set to be placed about 20 metres away from the original location.

And, as per CMRL officials, the statue is certain to be placed at its actual place once the construction of the underground line is completed.