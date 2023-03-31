Open drain poses threat to Pammal residents, commuters

CHENNAI: The residents at Anna Nagar in the Pammal area facing several issues due to open drain for the last four years and authorities have not taken any measures to solve the issues despite several complaints.

The open drain poses a severe threat for two-wheelers as well as four-wheelers, especially during the night and in the rainy season, besides health hazards.

According to the Pammal municipality sources, the drain was kept open since the underground sewage project work was started a few years ago. A senior official from the Pammal municipality, seeking anonymity, said that the drain scheme was initiated more than seven years back and the government also allocated funds to start and complete the project.

“However, due to late in the release of funds, labour issues and the change of government, the work is yet to be completed,” he alleged.

P Kannan, a two-wheeler mechanic who set up his shop opposite the drain, claimed that it is not only a threat for motorists but also several stray dogs including cattle have slipped into the drain several times.

“Since the open drain has occupied almost 10% of the Gandhi road, pedestrians were forced to walk on the middle of the road during the peak traffic hours in the morning,” he said. The mechanic said that during the rainy season the road will also be flooded and no one could notice the drain.

“Though there was no major mishap yet, the issue should be solved immediately”, he said adding “otherwise, the officials will face the consequences if there would be any accident in future.”

Palani Kumar, who works in a private company near the airport and commutes in a two-wheeler regularly through Gandhi road also claimed that the front wheel of his vehicle was almost inches away from the drain when a lorry came from the opposite direction.

“As there is no proper resident association, the complaints could not be compiled”, he said, “since there is no strong people’s forum, the officials were not taking any action against the complaints”.

The official at the Pammal municipality said that the open drain was taken as a serious issue and it would be solved in a few weeks.