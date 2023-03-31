Miscreants blacken Hindi word on name board at Chennai’s rly station

CHENNAI: Unidentified men used ink to blacken Hindi words on a name board at Fort Station in Chennai. The board of suburban railway Station will have mentions in English, Tamil, and Hindi.

On information, the Coastal Railway Protection Force police registered a case under an IPC Section of damaging the name board belonging to the railway department. The incident took place on the fifth platform of the Chennai Beach - Velachery route of the flying train.

The police have began an investigation based on the footage recorded in the CCTV cameras.