Ramzan food walk in Triplicane

CHENNAI: The Park will be hosting its sixth edition of the Ramadan Walk on March 30. Curated by Executive Chef Ashutosh Nerlekar and his team, the Ramadan Walk is an experiential discovery of the bustling streets of Triplicane through its lesser-known, local culinary treasures steeped in tradition and festive spirit.

Chef Ashutosh Nerlekar tells DT Next, “We have identified a few eateries in Triplicane that serve fantastic appetisers, snacks and biryani. Through this Ramadan Walk, we are offering Chennaiites a chance to visit those outlets and sample their delicacies. We will observe and participate in the breaking of the fast at the Big Mosque at 6 pm. Big Mosque was built in 1795 by Muhammed Ali Wallajah, who is from the Arcot family.” The walk will cover Firdouse, a popular restaurant that’s famed for its lip-smacking grilled chicken and juicy shawarma.

Participants will also get a chance to try chicken shami and mutton haleem from Haleemwala.

Traditional Muslim chicken and mutton biryani that is cooked on a woodfire will be served at Charminar Biryani. A speciality sweet named Dum Ka Roat and Ande Ka Halwa that’s specifically made during the Ramadan season will be served at Basha Halwa Wala.

The food walk will conclude with the famous hot badaam paal or cold lassi. The fee to register for the walk is Rs 1499 (inclusive of food and travel). To register, contact 98403 24991 or 95660 94679.