Horrible & disrespectful: Chinmayi slams Chennai theatre issue

CHENNAI: Singer and dubbing artist Chinmayi Sripada on Thursday slammed Chennai's popular multiplex, Rohini Silver Screens' management, after a video alleging that the management didn't allow a family belonging to the ST community - Narikuravar to watch the Silambarasan TR-starrer Pathu Thala that released today.
She took to her official Twitter handle and wrote, "Really horrible that people who wanted to watch a film in a theatre weren’t allowed. I have seen enough movies where people brought infants and months-old babies into the theatres and it’s not just at Rohini. Horrible and disrespectful." (sic)
Earlier, actor-composer GV Prakash took to his official Twitter handle and said that art belongs to everyone. "It appears from the details they were allowed late inside the show although the denial at first cannot be accepted in any way. Arts belong to everyone," he wrote.
Although the theatre management issued a statement clarifying the matter and released a video of the family enjoying the action flick, netizens are still trending the hashtag '#BoycottRohiniTheatre' condemning the management for their disrespectful and casteist behavior.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android