Horrible & disrespectful: Chinmayi slams Chennai theatre issue

CHENNAI: Singer and dubbing artist Chinmayi Sripada on Thursday slammed Chennai's popular multiplex, Rohini Silver Screens' management, after a video alleging that the management didn't allow a family belonging to the ST community - Narikuravar to watch the Silambarasan TR-starrer Pathu Thala that released today.

She took to her official Twitter handle and wrote, "Really horrible that people who wanted to watch a film in a theatre weren’t allowed. I have seen enough movies where people brought infants and months-old babies into the theatres and it’s not just at Rohini. Horrible and disrespectful." (sic)