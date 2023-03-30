CMRL to install platform screen doors in Phase 2 project

CHENNAI: For better passenger safety in driverless trains, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is set to install platform screen doors (PSD) at all stations in phase 2.

PSD will also improve air conditioning facilities at underground stations by preventing the cool air from escaping through the tunnels. It will also enhance the safety layer when compared to the current door system. Director (systems and operations) Rajesh Chaturvedi has signed a contract worth Rs 100 crore to install PSD in corridor 4.

The press note stated, "CMRL has awarded the contract ASA-10 for the supply of PSD for its corridor 4 of phase 2 project to M/s Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Cooperation Limited for a value of Rs 100 crore. The work is funded by a new development bank."

The work will include semi-length PSD for 18 elevated stations from Poonamalle to Kodambakkam power house and full-length PSD for nine underground stations from Light House to Kodambakkam.

The PSDs will be operated automatically by the driverless signalling system of

corridor 4. Additionally, the contracts for remaining corridors 3 and 5 are in the process of finalisation, the press note added.

Meanwhile, the CMRL has awarded the contract to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Madurai mass rapid transit system to M/s. AarveeAssociates Architects Engineers & Consultants Private Limited.

During the recent meeting, CMRL officials emphasised the importance and urgency of finishing the project within the 75-day time frame.