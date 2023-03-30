Action taken against 2 Aavin officials for delay in milk supply

CHENNAI: Displinary action has been taken against two Aavin officials for delay in milk supply in Ambattur, Chennai. Dairy Minister Nasar has made the announcement.
He informed that the Assistant General Manager (Engineering) for machinery maintenance has been temporarily removed and the Assistant General Manager for Quality Assurance has been placed on compulsory wait.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android