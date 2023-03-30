City

Action taken against 2 Aavin officials for delay in milk supply

Minister Nasar has said the two officials have been placed on compulsory wait.
Action taken against 2 Aavin officials for delay in milk supply
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Displinary action has been taken against two Aavin officials for delay in milk supply in Ambattur, Chennai. Dairy Minister Nasar has made the announcement.

He informed that the Assistant General Manager (Engineering) for machinery maintenance has been temporarily removed and the Assistant General Manager for Quality Assurance has been placed on compulsory wait.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Aavin officials
Aavin’s Ambattur dairy
Dairy Minister Nasar
delay in milk supply

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in