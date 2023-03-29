Police recover more stolen jewels of Aishwarya Rajinikanth

CHENNAI: Investigation into the theft case in Aishwarya Rajinikanth's residence is swiftly progressing as the Teynampet police have recovered 43 more sovereigns of jewels.

The police have been making recovery based on the statements recorded from accused helper Eshwari and car driver Venkatesan.

So far, 100 sovereigns of gold jewels, 30 gram diamond jewels and Rs 1 crore worth land documents have been recovered.

With the recovery of 43 sovereigns of jewels, Teynampet police are on pursuit to recover 100 more sovereigns.