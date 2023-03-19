Aishwarya Rajinikanth complains of jewel theft, names 3 staff as suspects
CHENNAI: Filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth, elder daughter of veteran Tamil actor Rajnikanth, has filed a police complaint alleging that her diamond and gold jewellery worth several lakhs were stolen from her house.
In her complaint with the Teynampet police station, the 41-year-old filmmaker has named the three staff in her home as the suspects.
According to the complaint, the missing valuables include diamond sets, uncut diamonds in temple jewellery, antique gold pieces, navaratnam sets, full antique uncut diamond with gold- set of two neck pieces with matching earrings, Aram necklace and bangles around 60 sovereigns.
While the value of the stolen jewellery mentioned in the FIR is Rs 3.6 lakh, the estimated value is expected to be much more.
In her complaint, Aishwarya stated that she had kept the jewellery in her locker after using them for the wedding of her younger sister, Soundarya, in 2019.
Even though the locker has been in the possession of Aishwarya, it has been shifted to three places since then.
Till August 2021, it was at her apartment at St Mary’s road, and then it was shifted to a residence she shared with actor Dhanush in CIT colony and again shifted back to the St Mary’s road apartment in September 2021.
On April 9, 2022, the locker was shifted to actor Rajinikanth’s Poes Garden residence. “The keys to the locker were kept in my personal steel cupboard at St Mary’s road apartment. This was known to my staff. They also used to frequent the apartment when I was away,” the ‘Vai Raja Vai’ director stated in her complaint.
Aishwarya stated that she checked the locker on February 10 and found the above-mentioned jewels missing, which were accumulated over the past 18 years since her marriage.
Based on her complaint, Teynampet police have registered a case under section 381 (theft by a domestic help) of IPC and are investigating.
Aishwarya is currently working on her directorial, ‘Lal Salaam,’ in which her father, Rajinikanth is playing a cameo.
