No ganja link, AIADMK man killed due to enmity: Stalin

CHENNAI: The Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday told the Assembly that the investigation by Sembium police into the murder of Elango, AIADMK Perambur area secretary, had attacked one Sanjay in public two years ago.

Owing to this enmity, Sanjay along with four associates hatched a conspiracy and murdered Elango. The Chief Minister gave this reply after the issue was raised by er of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami in the House.

Informing that Sanjay and his four accomplices, including a juvenile, were arrested by the police within two hours of the murder, the CM said that investigations conducted so far have not revealed that Elango was murdered as he opposed sale or use of drugs.

Earlier, drawing the CM’s attention to the issue, LoP Palaniswami said that the incident was a proof of the poor law and order situation in the state.

He also urged the government to address the issue of safety threats faced by people complaining against Ganja prevalence in the state.