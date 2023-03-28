Prison dept's command & control centre starts functioning in Egmore

CHENNAI: A Command & Control Centre (CCC), with a video wall, on which live streams from all central prisons can be seen, has been established at the Prison headquarters at Egmore, Chennai on Tuesday.

"The CCC has been set up at a cost of Rs 49.5 lakh. The video wall of the centre can display live feeds from all the CCTV cameras avaialble in all the Central Prisons and Special Prisons for Women to enhance security, monitor the movement of prisoners inside the prisons and also monitor the work of the Prison staff . The live video streams of recently acquired Body Worn Cameras have also been integerated in the Video Wall," said Amaraesh Pujari, DGP (Prisons & Correctional Services).

The video wall of the CCC comprises 3x3 (9) matrix of 55” Video Displays (9) and is operational 24x7. High-end video analytics and Artificial Intelligence have been embedded in the software which controls the video wall. The system is capable of generating alerts on matters of interests.

A dedicated team of prison officials will be available in the Command & Control Centre (CCC) to watch the Video Wall round the clock in 3 shifts, with each shift comprising 2 officers . The CCC will function under a Technical Inspector who will be assisted by a Tech Sub Inspector, a release from the prison department said.

The CCC would enable the senior officers at the Prison headquarters to view the live feed of the prisons and make appropriate and immediate decisions, if and when required, the release added.