Perambur AIADMK regional secy hacked to death, 5 arrested

CHENNAI: Perambur AIADMK regional secretary Vyasai Ilangovan(49) was hacked to death by a mysterious gang of 5 when he was going home after the party work last night.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, a mob surrounded him when he went near Muthumariamman Temple Street and they slashed Ilangovan with deadly weapons. Ilangovan died tragically on the spot in a pool of blood.

Sempiyam police rushed to the spot, seized the body and was sent to Stanley Government Hospital for post-mortem.

A special team was formed under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner Sembedu Babu in the name of Pulianthop Deputy Commissioner Eshwaran Uttara.

Special Police Inspector Ayyappan and the team are on the lookout for the gang.

Now, police have arrested Sanjay, Ganesan, Venkatesan, Arunkumar and a minor from Perambur area. Also, there is a suspicion that some other people may be involved in this murder.

Initial information suggested that Ilangovan had knocked people who were hanging around his house under the influence of ganja, and because of this, they killed Ilangovan. The incident has created chaos around Perambur area.