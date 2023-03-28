CTS, L&T face DVAC heat over Rs 12cr bribe

CHENNAI: In a major embarrassment to US IT giant Cognizant Tech and construction major L&T, TN’s anti-corruption agency DVAC has registered a case in connection with an alleged Rs 12 crore bribe payment (shown as payment for ‘architectural enrichment’ in accounts) to CMDA official in 2014 to get plan approval for CTS’s KITS campus on near Sholinganallur.

The DVAC FIR named several top officials of Cognizant India and Larson & Toubro along with unnamed CMDA officials.

CTS India Ltd., constructed the largest building facility KITS Campus at Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Sholinganallur, through Larson & Toubro during the period between 2011 and 2016. The planning permit was a statutory approval that was required prior to the commencement of construction of the KITS campus. Despite that requirement, CTS applied for a planning permit on February 7, 2013, after the commencement of the construction of 14 months. The member secretary, CMDA after a lapse of eight months sent the file to the Government for approval on November 1, 2013, a required step in obtaining the planning permit for IT buildings. The file in turn was sent to the office of the Minister for Housing and Urban Development on November 14, 2013.

It was approved by the minister on June 26, 2014, after a lapse of nearly seven months, by that time the construction commenced and 40 per cent of the works were completed.