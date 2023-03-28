Balaji Street in Perungalathur turns haven for antisocials

CHENNAI: Balaji Street in Perungalathur has become an open-air ‘free’ bar for the antisocials and has become a nightmare for the residents.

The street is scantily lit and this has given a perfect ambiance for the anti-social elements to squat on the street, sit comfortably and consume liquor every day till midnight.

Being one of the most important streets in Perungalathur, the residents have voiced their concerns and are reportedly afraid. They fear to pass through fearing the antisocial elements, who relentlessly consume alcohol and also are influenced by drugs.

The locals said that many times the Corporation and the police were informed but nobody has taken any action to stop the nuisance.

Balaji Street is located in Srinivasa Nagar, which comes under Zone 4 of the Tambaram Corporation. The street is one of the important places in the locality as it has a church and also a private school and a post office. Over 2,000 students are studying in the school.

Too close to the street there are several banks and medical shops that are also functioning. The residents said that every night some people after buying liquor occupy the street and enjoy consuming the same till at least past midnight.

Women and children are unable to step onto the street during that time fearing verbal abuse and taunts.

Karthick, who stays in the locality said, “Every day till midnight few men would occupy the street with beer bottles and drugs. The police who also know about this are not taking any action against them.”

When contacted Tambaram Corporation Zonal In-charge Kamaraj said that he will look into the issue and make sure that the issue will be l solved soon.