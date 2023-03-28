22-year-old temple priest dies by suicide

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old temple priest died by suicide in his house near East Tambaram on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Venkatesa Perumal of Erikarai Street in Irumbuliyur, a priest of the Angala Prameswari temple in the locality. Police said his mother works in Dubai while his father lives in Irumbuliyur. Venkatesa Perumal was not on good terms with his father and was staying alone in a house near the temple.

He went to bed on Monday night after talking with his friend for a long time. On Tuesday morning, the locals were puzzled to find the temple locked. When they went to check the priest’s house was also locked from the inside. They then broke open the door to find Venkatesa Perumal dead in a suspected case of suicide.

On information, the Selaiyur police went there and sent his body for post-mortem examination to the Chromepet government hospital.

Police sources said Venkatesa Perumal studied only Class 10 after which he turned to religion and became a priest. The police have registered a case and further investigation is on.