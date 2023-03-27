Youth swoons to death at wedding hall

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old swooned to death while he was dancing at a wedding reception in Koyambedu on Sunday night. Sathya Sai Reddy of Andhra Pradesh was a fourth-year student at a university near Poonamallee. On Sunday, he went to the wedding reception of his classmate’s sister at a hall in Koyambedu. He danced with his friends and was standing with them when he swooned all of a sudden. His friends rushed him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. CMBT police sent his body for autopsy.